WAVY.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Jasmine Singletary
Posted: Jan 23, 2023 / 06:45 AM EST
Updated: Jan 23, 2023 / 07:23 AM EST
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
The shooting happened at 5:54 a.m. on the 2600 block of W. Pembroke Avenue.
According to police, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
