HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man died following an overnight crash on I-64 in Hampton.

According to Virginia State Police, deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash around 2:10 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-64 at the 261 exit/Hampton Roads Center Parkway.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the driver of a 2004 Honda sedan ran off the road, struck the jersey wall, and crossed all four lanes of travel into the woodline striking several trees and a Virginia Department of Transportation road sign.

The driver, identified as 42-year-old Keith Alexander Norman Jr., was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.