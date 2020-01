HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man has died after an overnight homicide in the early morning of New Years Day.

Hampton Police say they were notified for a shooting at 2:51 a.m. in the 700 block of Ridgeway Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male victim in the front yard of a residence who had been hit by gun fire.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

No other details have been released.