HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man died in a crash on West Mercury Blvd. in Hampton on Tuesday morning.

Police say it happened in the 200 block of W. Mercury, near the convergence with LaSalle Avenue, just before 8 a.m. It was a single-vehicle crash and officers were still at the scene as of 9:15, police said.

No other details have been released, but all lanes of traffic have since reopened.