Man dies, another sustains life-threatening injuries after single-vehicle crash in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man died and another sustained life-threatening injuries following a crash in Hampton early Tuesday morning.

According to police, dispatchers got the call for the crash just before 4:30 a.m. in the area of LaSalle Avenue and Settlers Landing Road.

When they got to the scene, officers found two men, a 54-year-old and a 50-year-old, trapped inside a vehicle. Both men were sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the 50-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital. He has been identified as Newport News resident Lionel Toliver.

10 On Your Side is still learning about the current condition of the 54-year-old man.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of the crash was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a curb. Police say the vehicle continued into a dry ravine and overturned.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.