Man dies a day after shooting on Hardee Court in Hampton

Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police have upgraded a shooting investigation to a homicide after a 20-year-old man died from injuries sustained Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, 20-year-old Anthony Craige Thomas, died at the hospital on Wednesday, a day after he was shot around 5:40 p.m. in the 4300 block of Hardee Court, just off Big Bethel Road. Thomas was from Washington, D.C.

Police say the motive and circumstances of the case are still under investigation, and no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

