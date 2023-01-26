HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently on the scene of a fatal shooting in Hampton Thursday morning.

According to Hampton police, the call for the shooting came in just before 7 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Fallon Court.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man lying in a yar suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been released. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

10 On Your Side reports this is now the fifth homicide in Hampton this month alone.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.