Man dead following shooting on Kecoughtan Rd in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man died following a shooting in Hampton Monday afternoon.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 2:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of Kecoughtan Road.

The incident is currently being investigated as a homicide.

At the moment, Kecoughtan Road is closed between Locust Ave and Greenbriar Avenue as police investigate the shooting.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries or suspect information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.