Man dead at the scene, another injured following shooting on Homestead Ave. in Hampton

Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene following a shooting in Hampton late Saturday evening.

According to reports, the call for the shooting came in just before 12 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Homestead Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 41-year-old man who had been struck by gunfire. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, a 40-year-old man, was dropped of at a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Initial investigations revealed that there was an exchange of gunfire in the area. Police say they are currently not looking for any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

