HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently on the scene of a fatal crash in Hampton Wednesday evening.

According to police, the call for the two-vehicle crash came in around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Kecoughtan Road.

When they got to the scene, officers found a white sedan and a pick-up truck that had collided.

The two people inside the pick-up were rushed to a local hospital. Their current condition is still unknown. The man driving the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that sedan was traveling eastbound on Kecoughtan when te driver lost control and struck the pick-up.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash including possible additional injuries.

No further information has been released.