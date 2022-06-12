HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 25-year-old is dead after a two-vehicle crash on the interstate in Hampton.

State police tell 10 On Your Side that the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-64, west of North King Street, around 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, June 11.

A 2014 Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound when the driver slowed to a stop because of traffic on the interstate. That’s when a 2011 Mercedes SUV hit the back of the Ford at a high rate of speed, forcing the car into other lanes of the traffic.

The driver of the car was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital. Her passenger, 25-year-old Corey Jacob Sargent, died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the Mercedes was not hurt.

At this time charges are pending and under review by the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, state police added.