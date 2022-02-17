Man critically injured after shooting in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Hampton.

According to police, the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Bell Street. That’s between West Pembrooke Avenue and Shell Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with life-threatening injuries after being shot. He was transported to a local hospital.

Investigators say the shooting happened during an argument. The suspect and victim knew one another.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

