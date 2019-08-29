Man charged in series of package thefts at homes across Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man is facing charges after police say he stole packages from several homes in two areas of the city.

Hampton police said in a news release 30-year-old Ronald Davon Bunch is faced with two felony right now and additional charges are pending.

Police said the charges are connection to a series of package thefts that happened around Aug. 26 in the Buckroe and Nickerson areas of the city.

An investigation found the suspect targeted packages left for delivery at around 20 homes. The suspect was identified Wednesday as Bunch.

Police said anyone who has been a victim of package theft or has information that can help detectives can contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.