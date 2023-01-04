HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man and a boy were sent to a local hospital following an overnight shooting in Hampton.

According to police, officers were sent to the 4900 block of Falcon Creek Way around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday regarding a shooting.

On their way to the scene, the officers were notified that two walk-in gunshot victims, a man and a juvenile male, were at a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the victims were on Falcon Creek Way when the suspect(s) discharged a firearm, striking the victims.

There is no suspect information to disseminate at this time and the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.