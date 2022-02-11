Man arrested months after shooting at occupied police cruiser in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested more than nine months after a Hampton police vehicle was shot twice while an officer was inside.

Hampton police announced on Thursday that Jahjuan R. Langley, a 19-year-old from Hampton, was arrested with help from the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force.

He’s been charged with one count of attempt to kill a law enforcement officer, use of a firearm while attempting to commit capital murder, two counts of discharging a firearm while in a motor vehicle and two counts of maliciously shooting at a marked law enforcement vehicle while occupied, putting life in peril.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on May 5 in the area of the 700 block of Macon Road, near Tarrant Middle School.

Police say Langley was driving by in a dark red/maroon sedan and shot the officer’s marked police cruiser twice. He was able to get away after officers gave chase, and police said at the time they believed the officer was targeted.