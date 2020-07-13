Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 4pm
1  of  2
Closings & Delays
Portsmouth City Offices
Suffolk JDR Court

Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Hampton intersection

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jokwar Rashad Jones (Photo courtesy: Hampton Police)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a homicide at an intersection in Hampton July 8.

Police say Jokwar Rashad Jones, a 23-year-old Hampton man, has been arrested in connection with the shooting. He is charged with one count of second-degree murder, once count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, one count of discharging a firearm in public, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of shooting at an occupied vehicle, and reckless handling of a firearm.

The victim of the shooting was identified last week as 23-year-old Jayquan Fenner.

Police responded to the intersection of Todds Lane and Wellington Drive around 6 p.m. July 8 for a report of a crash.

Investigation revealed Fenner was driving when he was shot. The vehicle then hit a pole and came to a stop in the intersection.

No one else was injured, police said.

Jones is in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10