Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Hampton intersection

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a homicide at an intersection in Hampton July 8.

Police say Jokwar Rashad Jones, a 23-year-old Hampton man, has been arrested in connection with the shooting. He is charged with one count of second-degree murder, once count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, one count of discharging a firearm in public, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of shooting at an occupied vehicle, and reckless handling of a firearm.

The victim of the shooting was identified last week as 23-year-old Jayquan Fenner.

Police responded to the intersection of Todds Lane and Wellington Drive around 6 p.m. July 8 for a report of a crash.

Investigation revealed Fenner was driving when he was shot. The vehicle then hit a pole and came to a stop in the intersection.

No one else was injured, police said.

Jones is in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

