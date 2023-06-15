HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police have arrested a man in connection with a weapons law violation from May 19 at a restaurant in the city.

Joshua Curtis Tilfer, 28, was arrested without incident in North Carolina with the help of the U.S. Marshal Service Task Force.

Tilfer has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm, brandishing a firearm and discharging a firearm in public.

Police had identified Tilfer as a suspect several days following a shots fired incident just after 11 p.m. May 19 at Coasters Beach Grill in the 200 block of Buckroe Avenue.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that the restaurant denied a man entry because he had a gun. The man then fired his weapon, and security at the restaurant returned fire. The man then fled the scene before officers arrived.

No one was injured as a result of the incident, police said, but three vehicles were struck by bullets.