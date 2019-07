HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton police have arrested Mekhi Vicente Ivey in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Raekwon Peterson.

Reports say that Vicente turned himself in at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday at the Hampton Police Headquarters in the 1st block of Lincoln Street.

The shooting happened at a convenience store at the 2600 block of Kecoughtan Road at around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Vicente is charged with one count of murder and one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.