HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A man wanted in a recent shooting near Buckroe Avenue in Hampton was arrested without incident Thursday in the Bronx in New York City.

Trevaughn Adir Gilliam, 19, was arrested without incident with the help of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshal Service in New York.

Gilliam was identified by Hampton Police as a suspect in a shooting that sent a Portsmouth man to the hospital May 17 after officers responded to a shots-fired call in the area of Buckroe Avenue and North First Street around 9:30 p.m.

Gilliam has warrants on file for maiming, attempted robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, police said.