Man arrested for burglarizing Hampton Family Dollar twice in seven-day period

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man has been arrested in connection to an ongoing investigation after a Family Dollar in Hampton’s Wythe community was burglarized twice in a seven-day period.

Police say 64-year-old Larry Maurice Lee has been arrested and charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools and petit larceny.

According to police, the Family Dollar in the 2300 block of Kecoughtan Road was first broken into around 11:20 p.m. on January 6. Lee allegedly broke into the store through the back door and took several items before leaving.

Seven days later, on January 13, it is believed that he once again entered through the back door late at night. Lee allegedly took tobacco products and electronics from the store before fleeing the scene.

Several photos were released of the suspect after both incidents.

The store was previously burglarized in April 2019 when two 16-year-old males walked inside the store, pulled out guns and demanded money. They were later arrested and charged.

Nearby, two men were fatally shot on Kecoughtan Road in the last two months of 2021. One man was fatally shot inside a home in early November and the other was shot further down the road in mid-December.