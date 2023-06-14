HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection to a triple shooting that left one man seriously injured.

According to police, Reginald Lee Littlejohn was arrested and charged with three counts of maiming, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Reginald Lee Littlejohn (Photo Courtesy: Hampton Police Department)

These charges stem from a shooting on April 3 around 7:51 p.m. on Threechopt Road. While officers were headed to the scene, they learned that a man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at a Wawa on West Mercury Blvd. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police then learned that two people walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds. They were then treated for non life-threatening injuries.