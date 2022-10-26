HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested after police say a verbal argument turned into a fatal shooting in Hampton over the weekend.

Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Mercury Boulevard just before 3 a.m. Sunday for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim, later identified as 52-year-old Brent Vinson, was pronounced dead on scene.

The alleged suspect, Marc Anthony Harris, was arrested Wednesday on charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm in public.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that Vinson and Harris were having a verbal argument when Harris discharged a firearm towards Vinson, striking him. Harris fled the scene before officers arrived.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.