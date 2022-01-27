Man arrested after stabbing at HRBT expansion project site

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 43-year-old man working on the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project was arrested Thursday after he allegedly stabbed a coworker at the job site.

Virginia State Police responded to a report of a stabbing at the south island of the HRBT in Hampton around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said two coworkers employed by Hampton Roads Connecting Partners (HRCP), VDOT’s section handling the HRBT expansion project, were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical.

One of the men involved was stabbed three times, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening. He was also able to tell authorities who stabbed him.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in his vehicle after the altercation.

Virginia State Police arrested 43-year-old Jason Burl in Chesapeake around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. He was taken into custody without incident and brought to Chesapeake City Jail.

Burl is charged with malicious wounding.