Man arrested after stabbing at HRBT expansion project site

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 43-year-old man working on the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project was arrested Thursday after he allegedly stabbed a coworker at the job site.
Virginia State Police responded to a report of a stabbing at the south island of the HRBT in Hampton around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police said two coworkers employed by Hampton Roads Connecting Partners (HRCP), VDOT’s section handling the HRBT expansion project, were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical.
One of the men involved was stabbed three times, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening. He was also able to tell authorities who stabbed him.
Police said the suspect fled the scene in his vehicle after the altercation.
Virginia State Police arrested 43-year-old Jason Burl in Chesapeake around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. He was taken into custody without incident and brought to Chesapeake City Jail.
Burl is charged with malicious wounding.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.