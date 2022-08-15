HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man has been charged with first-degree murder after a 20-year-old Hampton woman was found dead last month in Hanover County northwest of Richmond.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Emmanuel Dewayne Coble’s arrest on Monday. The 27-year-old was taken into custody in Hampton on August 11 and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm, and was being transferred to Hanover County. He’s scheduled for an arraignment on Tuesday.

The body of the victim, Raquiah Paulette King, was found on the side of the road at the intersection of Winns Church and Greenwood roads back on Thursday, July 21, the sheriff’s office says. The medical examiner later confirmed the body was King’s and ruled her death a homicide.

The sheriff’s office says Coble’s arrest came after extensive search that included help from the Hampton Police Department, NCIS, Hanover Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and Virginia State Police.

No other details in the case have been shared at this time. WAVY’s working to gather more information.