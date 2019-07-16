Man accused of shooting Hampton police officer goes on trial

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The trial of a man charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Hampton is underway.

Leonard Morrison is accused of shooting an officer after an armed robbery in Hampton back in 2017. A bullet hit the officer during a shootout and Morrison was also hurt.

Morrison was charged with attempted capital murder.

Officers charged another man, James Gregory, in the robbery case. Gregory pleaded guilty and a judge sentenced him to 80 years in prison.

The first witness is expected to take the stand in the case against Morrison Tuesday.

