Mallory Street Bridge to be demolished as part of Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — As work continues on the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project (HRBT), VDOT is set to demolish the south side of Mallory Street Bridge as early as October 4.

Officials say after construction crews shift traffic lanes and the pedestrian walkway to the north side of the bridge, controlled demolition to the existing barrier wall will occur. Finally, crews will begin the controlled demolition of the bridge over I-64 eastbound and westbound.

Drivers can expect overnight lane closures on I-64 eastbound and westbound during the demolition.