Mallory Street Bridge demolition prompts nightly detour for I-64 traffic

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Beginning Tuesday evening, the Mallory Street Bridge in Hampton will undergo demolition, which will last about a week and impact traffic.

Officials say the bridge is being demolished and reconstructed to ensure that it remains open to both cars and pedestrians.

Demolition will occur on both sides of the bridge, starting with the Mallory Street side. This will prompt a nightly detour for Interstate 64 eastbound vehicles.

From 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., vehicles will not be able to pass under the bridge.

One lane will be open for traffic. Drivers will be detoured onto the eastbound off-ramp to Mallory Street and directed to the I-64 eastbound on-ramp from there.

Once the Mallory Street side of the bridge is complete, demolition will begin on the Phoebus side, prompting detours for westbound I-64 vehicles.

The area of Mallory Street, which has the two Interstate 64 eastbound on-ramps closest to the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, is a point of discussion among local agencies and the City of Hampton.

Hampton City Council recently voted to support an idea from the Virginia Department of Transportation that’ll close both the on-ramps coming from Mallory Street and Settlers Landing Road from 3-6 p.m. daily until the HRBT expansion project is finished.

For more information on the bridge demolition, visit www.hampton.gov.