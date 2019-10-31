‘This child was tortured’: Mother charged with murder in 2-year-old Noah Tomlin’s death

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say the mother of 2-year-old Noah Tomlin now faces a murder charge for her involvement in his death.

Tomlin was found dead in a steam plant in July, more than a week after his mother reported him missing.

Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell said Thursday during a news conference that Noah Tomlin’s autopsy revealed he died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

“This child was tortured.” Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell

As a result of the autopsy finding, Noah Tomlin’s mother, Julia Tomlin has been charged with murder.

Previously, Julia Tomlin was charged with three counts of felony child neglect on June 28 in connection to Noah’s disappearance.

Noah was reported missing in late June by Julia Tomlin. The 34-year-old woman told police she put Noah to bed in their Buckroe Beach home around 1 a.m. on June 24. She discovered him missing when she went to check on him around 11 a.m. the same day, according to court documents.

Noah was missing for more than a week before his body was discovered in a steam plant by the Hampton Police Department on July 3. Over 10,000 hours were put into the search for Noah, and investigators dug through more than 2 million pounds of trash before they discovered his body.

At Thursday’s news conference, Bell said they know how the child’s body ended up at the steam plant, but they are not releasing that information.

Tomlin will face the new charges in addition to the previous ones.

Tomlin also faces child abuse charges relating to the other two children in her home at the time of Noah’s death, Bell said.

“We’re just finding out who the biological father is,” said Bell. They used DNA to gather this information. Bell confirmed Julia Tomlin is the only person facing charges in this case.

Bell said he knows someone helped her dispose of the child’s body. What they are working to determine now is intent, whether or not the person knew the body was there.

When the medical examiner did her examination, she also brought in an anthropologist who helped put the child’s bone fragments together to help determine the fractures to his body, Bell explained.

“Justice looks like Julia Tomlin being held fully accountable for the death of her son,” said Bell.

10 On Your Side’s Aesia Toliver will have more details on this developing news on WAVY News 10 at Midday following Bell’s 11 a.m. press conference.