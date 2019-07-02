Teen driver charged with DUID after I-64 crash kills 1 passenger, injures 3 others

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old young man from Culpeper is facing charges after an early morning crash on Interstate 64 in Hampton killed another teenager and sent three other people to the hospital.

Virginia State Police said in a news release troopers were called to a crash on I-64 at the 261 mile marker, near Hampton Roads Center Parkway, just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

State police said a 2017 Kia Forte ran off the right side of the highway. The car continued behind a guardrail and traveled up a concrete embankment for the Big Bethel Road overpass, before rolling over and back down the embankment.

The crash closed all lanes on I-64 for nearly an hour, backing up traffic to Magruder Boulevard in the process. Hampton Roads Transit officials stated in a tweet that the crash caused delays to routes on the peninsula.

State police said the 17-year-old driver and three passengers survived the crash. A fourth passenger, a 17-year-old young woman from Culpeper, was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

The three other passengers were transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

State police said the driver is charged with DUID (driving under the influence of drugs), and additional charges are pending.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.