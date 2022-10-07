NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Viktoria Ljungman’s former roommate, Myana Mabry, described her as the nicest person she has met in two decades.

23-year-old flight instructor Viktoria Ljungman died in a plane crash Thursday.

Mabry was shocked when she received a message about the crash.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I’m hurt.”

Mabry and Ljungman met during their first year at Hampton University. They both lived in Kennedy Hall together. They later became roommates.

Mabry said Ljungman was an intelligent and adventurous person who radiated positive energy.

“She just was her being so authentic, people were naturally drawn to her,” she said.

Mabry said the pair never went a day without seeing each other while in college.

She said they would often have conversations about where they came from. One of her favorite memories was a simple conversation about Swedish culture. Ljungman was describing a holiday called Midsummer. Mabry said it was one of her favorite holidays. Ljungman played some Swedish music for her friends.

“At night, they are lit. I said ‘Viktoria, what music do ya’ll listen to?’ She pulled up some of the songs,” Mabry said. “It was just a moment of pure laughter and education overall.”

Despite the pair coming from different backgrounds, she said they complimented each other so well.

“She is the best roommate because she taught me so much,” Mabry said.

Mabry said Ljungman was excited to become an airline pilot.

“It was just the passion to see the world,” she said.

Mabry always bragged about her roommates’ accomplishments. Mainly because she got her commercial pilot license at such a young age.

“To know, hey, my roommate is a legend. Not a legend in the making, but a legend,” she said. “It was just so rewarding to see her dreams become a reality.”

Mabry said chasing her dreams included an early wake-up call.

“Viktoria did it all. She woke up early and went to bed early,” she said.

Early in the morning, Ljungman would head to tennis practice. Mabry described her as one of the best tennis players at Hampton.

Mabry said Ljungman was loved by every person she met at Hampton University.

“We did not play about Viktoria. She was family. That’s my sister,” she said.

Mabry said their graduating class is working to organize donations for her family.