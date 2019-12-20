Local veterans hospital receives special ‘stocking’ stuffers for Christmas

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — ‘Tis the season for giving, and one local doctor has a special “stocking” stuffer for veterans.

Goodove Oral Surgery & Dental Implants made a big donation to the veterans hospital in Hampton on Thursday — 10 On Your Side’s Stephanie Harris tagged along.

The folks at Goodove say they work on lots of veterans’ mouths — now they’re taking care of them from head-to-toe with a donation from the heart that goes on their feet.

Doctor Scott Goodove spends most of his days performing oral surgery, but this year, his practice delivered nearly 500 pairs of socks to the Hampton VA Medical Center, which will in-turn deliver them to veterans in need.

So, why socks?

When searching for a perfect gift for staff and colleagues, Goodove Practice Administrator Johnise Nuttycombe found Bombas socks.

“They hug your feet with both comfort and support,” she said.

Bombas socks not only satisfied their gift list; it met their mission.

“Our mission statement is to treat everyone like we do our own family, Goodove said.

Bombas donates a pair of socks for every one purchased.

After outfitting everyone in the office — and others — Goodove ended up with 500 pairs to donate. Nuttycombe delivered them to the Hampton VA Medical Center.

There are currently 200 homeless veterans in the VA’s service area and 750 in supportive housing.

The hospital’s director will distribute them to the homeless center, the emergency department and the podiatry clinic.

“It’s patient safety, it’s patient hygiene, it’s just great medical care,” Hampton VA Medical Center Director David Collins said of the socks.

While Goodove won’t get to see it, he hopes toasty toes will bring smiles to veteran faces across Hampton Roads this holiday season.

While many Bombas socks come in various colors, the donated ones are all black so the recipients can wear them all year long.