Local VA Union members to join nationwide COVID-19, racial justice protests Labor Day weekend

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Community members are invited to join local union members of the VA to participate in a socially distanced protest with motivations ranging from lack of protective equipment to ending systemic racism.

Union members have been taking to the streets for months protesting the VA’s decision to eliminate hazard pay, shortages of personal protective equipment, calling for the passage of the HEROES Act, and an end to systemic racism at the VA.

The union says hundreds of members from the American Federation of Government Employees’ National VA Council (AFGE NVAC) will hold protests across the country over the course of Labor Day weekend.

The states participating include Ohio, Virginia, Wisconsin, Nevada, Florida, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Kansas, Philadelphia, Minnesota, and possibly others.

A group in Hampton says they plan to join in the Virginia efforts on Thursday, September 3 at noon. According to a release from the group, they will be meeting outside the Hampton VA Medical Center.

