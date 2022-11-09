HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) –The Tidewater Chapter, Tuskegee Airmen and Diageo North America are hosting a Purple Bag Packing event. The organizations are seeking volunteers to help pack the bags.

The goal is to package 1,000 purple bags for soldiers deployed overseas. Care packages include hygiene items and snacks. Retired Lieutenant Colonel Claude Vann said the bags helps to increase the morale for service members.

“I can’t tell you the number of people that sit around waiting for the mail to come,” said Retired Lt. Col. Claude Vann III with the Tuskegee Airmen Tidewater Chapter. “That gives me a charge to say the morale of our soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines are very important. Letters from home are particularly important.”

Vann also says this is a perfect time to honor service men and women of the past, today, and tomorrow.

“I am honoring those whose shoulders I’m standing on,” said Vann. “I was fortunate to reach the ranks of Lt. Col. But, I didn’t do it alone. So, hats off to them.”

The event is November 9, Wednesday — from 3 to 6 p.m. Volunteers can be at the Ruppert Sargent Building on 1st Franklin Street in Hampton.