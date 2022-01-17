Local organizations give back to community to keep MLK’s legacy alive

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A local organization is honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by giving back to local families.

The organization Best Kept Secret Stop the Violence hosted a community day Monday to keep some of MLK’s most important lessons alive: service, giving back and the community.

The event was stocked with free food, games, music and lessons about King and his legacy.

Best Kept Secret Stop The Violence is hosting an #MLKDay event for the community with a school drive giveaway, free food and other prizes for the community. We’ll give you a look tonight at 4 on @WAVY_News. pic.twitter.com/3SxZWd8m7y — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) January 17, 2022

“We’re here to really bring unity and love in our community,” said Terry Riddick, president of Best Kept Secret Stop the Violence.

Riddick says he hopes events like this could heal divisions in the community.

“We have a lot of separation going on. A lot of separation from our communities, from the political standpoint, from the police departments,” he said. “So we’re just trying to branch everything back together.”

Panera Bread was one of the co-sponsors of today’s event. Volunteers say with so many great causes, it’s all about just getting out there to help.

“We came in today really not really knowing what we needed. We just said, ‘Hey, we want to be here. We want to help. What can we do?’ And you see, we’ve been running around all morning really helping,” said Kimberly Mechling from Panera Bread. “I think just looking out, finding a good cause, something that you believe in, and just making a call.”

Dalton Nixon, another one of the business partners of the event, says it’s vital to keep the next generation informed about King’s contributions and how they helped inspire positive change.

“Can you imagine a child having a swimming pool right in your front yard and you can’t go in it,” he said. “What Martin Luther King stood for was an opportunity for all of us to share in the same opportunities in life.”

Those we spoke to say the dedication to service and giving back to the community doesn’t end after today: It’s a mission that needs to continue every day. They say that’s how you truly keep King’s legacy alive.

“We not gonna stop,” said Riddick. “And we’d like more supporters to come to the forefront.”

The organization is also going to have Black History Month events throughout the month of February.