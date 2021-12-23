Local nonprofit hosting holiday meals for kids on Dec.23-24 in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A local nonprofit is hosting a holiday meal drive for kids in Hampton.

Operation Turning Point is ‘Holiday Meals for Kids’ from 4 to 8 p.m. on December 23 and 24 at Tabernacle of Praise Kingdom Ministries on Pembroke Avenue. Kids will be able to attend the event to receive a hot meal.

For more information visit their website or call 757-290-5239.