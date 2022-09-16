HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A few local NFL greats are starting the conversation about prostate cancer at an event this weekend. The Hampton University Proton Therapy Center will host a free men’s health clinic and health panel.

Cancer screenings are important to catching the disease before it spreads. According to the American Cancer Society, about one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer. The Hampton University Proton Therapy Center is hosting a men’s health clinic with organizers hoping a panel of NFL greats can help motivate men.

“We have Bruce Smith, a hometown hero,” said Tiffany Velez-Rodgers, Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute. “Dion Fox and Billy McMullin, they will be here talking about their health once retiring from the NFL.”

Prostate cancer is more likely to develop in older Black men. Early detection can make a huge difference which increases a man’s chance of surviving. The event is an opportunity for that much-needed check-up

“We are going to be providing early detection exams, ‘Velez-Rodgers. “Sentara Urology of Virginia is going to be here on site providing those early detection exams. The YMCA will be here providing body scans. Neighborhood Harvest will be here providing information on nutrition.”

The Proton Therapy Center leaders say their goal is to help improve the health of the community. “The proton center is the brainchild of Dr. Harvey – to bring high-level health care to this area of Hampton Roads,” said MaryBeth Sullivan Dickey of Hampton University Proton Therapy Center.

“We just want the men of Hampton Roads to come out,” said Velez-Rodgers. “This is important; knowing about your health, knowing about the things to look out for is key. It’s empowerment. It is what is needed to make sure you have a longer and healthier life.”

The free event is Saturday, Sept 17, at the Hampton University Proton Therapy Center in Hampton located at 40 Enterprise Pkwy. It starts at 9 a.m. and wraps at 1 p.m. Hall of Famer, Bruce Smith along with other NFL retirees will share their health experiences at the 10:30 a.m. panel.