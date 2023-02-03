HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Local musicians are hosting a benefit concert Friday in honor a man killed in a crash in Hampton.

The “Let the Good Times Roll” benefit concert will be held at the Soul N the Wall restaurant located at 1899 N. Armistead Avenue. It will start at 7 p.m. Friday.

The concert is in honor of 69-year-old Alexander Hundley who died following a two-vehicle crash in Hampton on Jan. 27.

Police say the call for the crash came in around 10:47 p.m., in the 1600 block of West Pembroke Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Hundley, who pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman who was sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.