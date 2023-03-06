HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — City leaders across Hampton Roads are coming together Monday Monday for a Women’s History Month town hall.

The event is being hosted by the Hampton NAACP at 7 p.m. Monday. Titled “The Invisible Women Behind Bars: The Struggles of Incarcerated Women,” the town hall will focus on the struggles of women behind bars.

It will be held at Bethel AME Church at 2521 North Armistead Avenue in Hampton.

“Women inmates are being outsourced to other localities because of lack of space in the Hampton Jail,” officials say ina a press release. “Women are being outsourced to Hampton Roads Regional Jail, Suffolk, Lynchburg and other localities. This is especially a major issue for mothers. When a mother is incarcerated , their kids, mother, grandma, aunts are incarcerated too. Separation can cause trauma. Inmates are innocent until proven guilty.”

Panelists for the town hall include:

Stacy Bailey, Women in NAACP (WIN) Chair

Hampton Sheriff Karen Bowden

Portsmouth Vice Mayor Lisa Lucas Burke

Zina McGhee, Ph.D. Endowed University Professor of Sociology- Hampton University

Sanu Deing , Executive Director Transitions Family Violence Services

Newport News Sheriff Gabe Morgan

Portsmouth Sheriff Michael Moore

Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot