HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — On the golf course, there are rules to follow as others are watching how you play the game. Concerned golfers will use those fundamentals Saturday in a clinic for 10 to 18-year-olds and the Woodlands golf course in Hampton.

“We just need to get some kids involved, get them off the streets and show them what the integrity of the game of golf is really all about,” said James Batts, founder of AAU East Coast Golf.

Guns are claiming young lives every day. Since Friday, a 12-year-old girl was killed, two children under the age of 6 were shot in a Chesapeake drive-by shooting, and three teens under 17 were shot in Norfolk.

“We’re at an epidemic, gun violence is an epidemic and this is Youth Gun Violence Prevention Week,” said Gaylene Kanoyton, president of Celebrate Healthcare.

As part of youth violence prevention week, the Future Leaders Golf Clinic will tee up the potential for success on and off the golf course.

“So everybody is going to go through a cycle or process of putting chipping and driving and hopefully, when they walk away they say, ‘Man, I enjoyed that,'” said golf advocate Rick Duvall.

It’s a one-day clinic but children will make connections with mentors who can walk with them through the course of their lives.

“We want to make sure our youth are educated, they understand the importance of being involved in our community, and we want to do it through a golf clinic where they are having fun and learning at the same time,” said Kanoyton.