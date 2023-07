HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A local group, We are Codi’s Voice, will hold a justice for Codi Bigsby ride on Sunday, July 30.

The ride begins at 11 a.m. at the Premium Outlets in Williamsburg on Richmond Road and it will end at Codi’s fence, off Buckroe Road in Hampton.

Organizers are seeking volunteers for the event. Anyone who is interested can contact the organizers at 757-451-9274 or nansway.nj@gmail.com.