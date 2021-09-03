Lime Scooters hosting safety trainings in Hampton on Saturday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with Lime Scooters are set to First Ride Academy safety trainings on Saturday in Hampton. The events celebrate the one-year anniversary of the pilot program in the city.

“Lime is incredibly excited about serving the City of Hampton and working to create a safe, enjoyable, and meaningful experience for residents and visitors alike,” said Robert Gardner, Director of Government Relations at Lime. “We are the largest, most experienced shared electric vehicle provider in the Commonwealth, but we build our programs to meet the unique needs of every city we serve. In Hampton we plan to operate a bespoke scooter program built on our global experience and our local focus on being a trusted partner for the city and its residents.”

The event is set for September 4th at City Hall from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Scooters are limited to 15 mph in Hampton and use geofencing technology to instruct its users where to ride and where to park.