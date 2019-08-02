Lettering to be removed from Jefferson Davis arch at Fort Monroe

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The lettering on an arch at Fort Monroe honoring the former president of the Confederacy is coming down.

Fort Monroe Communications Director Phyllis Terrell confirmed the letters — which say “Jefferson Davis Memorial Park” — is being removed on Friday.

This comes months after Gov. Ralph Northam requested the arch’s removal.

Northam said in a letter to a member of the Fort Monroe Authority Board of Trustees that it was “critical” to address the issue before a series of events this month concerning the 400th commemoration of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans.

The board subsequently voted unanimously on April 18 in favor of the arch’s removal.

A powerpoint presentation shown at a public meeting on July 29 shows it was determined the removal of the entire arch would potentially damage adjacent historic properties in the Fort Monroe Historic Landmark District.

The Fort Monroe Historic Preservation Officer recommended instead altering the letters on the arch and preserving them in the Casemate Museum.