HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police Officer Bryan Wilson and the City of Hampton are at the center of a federal lawsuit stemming from the shooting of 32-year-old Christopher Rice two years ago.

On January 4, 2022, Officer Wilson shot Rice multiple times outside a car dealership on Mercury Blvd. This, after police say Rice hit a police sergeant in the head with a bat.

WAVY was at a court hearing in June 2022, during which the police sergeant detailed what happened. She said officers were called to the car dealership in reference to a man trespassing on the property. He was carrying an aluminum bat. The sergeant recounted how the man had the bat in his left hand as she approached him, “He then switched it over to the right hand and swung the bat at my head striking me in the left temple and above the left ear.” She added, “When he hit my head, everything went black. I panicked and went down, and while I was on the ground, I could hear officers firing their guns…there was a lot of blood.”

Rice was charged with malicious wounding against a police officer and trespassing. According to court records, he was found not guilty by reason of insanity this past November.

The lawsuit, filed on Jan. 4, 2024, exactly two years after the incident, says Rice suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and was in the middle of a mental health crisis when this all went down, but no doctors or medical professionals were called to the scene.

Rice is being represented by the Strom Law Firm. His attorneys say Rice was shot in the chest, arm and thigh and is lucky to be alive.

The lawsuit claims Wilson used “unnecessary, excessive and deadly force” on Rice. It states the City of Hampton is liable for several reasons, including not training its officers regarding its use of force, specifically in de-escalation and mental health.

The lawsuit seeks $20 million in compensatory damages.

