PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Last Christmas was the last Christmas for a little girl in Hampton.

The two-year-old died yesterday when she picked up a gun and accidentally pulled the trigger. Emergency response scanner traffic offers a few details on the last moments of the child’s life.

“Engine 10 Medic 10 and EMS 2: respond for a shooting… Marcella Road… District 10…Marcella Road it will be a two-year-old female with a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.”

According to the Gun Violence Archive, so far this year, 281 children in America under the age of 11 have been shot and killed. and there have been 1,490 unintentional shootings.

Joy McManus, the co-chapter leader from Moms Demand Action Virginia, said she is heartbroken by yet another shooting death.

Regina Mobley: What is your organization demanding following another senseless death of a child?

Joy Mc Manus: Well, we as a part of Moms Demand Action are just so saddened by yet another senseless tragedy. And we are demanding that lawmakers take action and work on secure storage of firearms.

Regina Mobley: What is your message to parents about the proper storage and handling of weapons?

Joy McManus: Yes, weapons should be stored separately from the ammunition. They should be securely stored with a gun lock so that children and those who should not access the weapons are not able to access them.

Regina Mobley: I think about this child who died yesterday last Christmas was her last Christmas.

Joy McManus: Again, just so tragic because it’s preventable. Just a two-year-old should not have any way of accessing not only a weapon, but a loaded weapon.

Moms Demand Action is also calling for the required safe storage of guns in vehicles since such weapons are often stolen and used in various types of violent crime.

The organization is also throwing its support behind a bill that will be introduced in the 2024 Virginia General Assembly. HB 12 would require the purchase of gun locks with the purchase of a new weapon. Under the bill, those new purchases would also require a child safety warning.