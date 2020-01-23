Largest traditional Kroger in Hampton Roads hosts grand opening Wednesday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — After much anticipation, Hampton residents walked the isles of their brand new Kroger store on Wednesday.

The doors opened at 8 a.m. to host raffles and taste testings for the store’s new foods. Although only one lucky person went home with a $250 card to the store, 299 store-goers received $10 gift cards.

The total cost of the new Kroger was $16 million to put together. Maxing out at 105,000 square feet, a representative notes that the location is the largest traditional Kroger in Hampton Roads.

The grocery store is home to a Starbucks, cheese shop, deli and a dispensary for bulk food items. It also offers the largest selection of spaghetti sauce in Hampton Roads.

You can head to the store anytime between 6 a.m. and midnight all week long to see what’s in store for you.

