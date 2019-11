HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton firefighters are battling a large house fire in the 2900 block of Chesapeake Avenue.

The time of the call was shortly before 11 a.m.

Hampton fire officials confirmed all occupants made it out safely.

Images from the scene show thick smoke pouring from the home

Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire Dept.

Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire Dept.

This is breaking news. Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates.

Tune in to WAVY News 10 for more coverage and stay up-to-date through the WAVY News App and on WAVY.com.