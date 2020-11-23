Kroger, Tyrod Taylor Foundation team up to hand out 100 Thanksgiving meals

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Wrapped around the block, community members’ cars inched closer and closer to their free Thanksgiving meal Monday afternoon.

Bags full of all the fixings and 100 turkeys were handed out at Darling Stadium in Hampton.

To keep everyone safe, the goods were handed out in a drive-thru format.

“I think it’s great, wonderful, and it is a blessing,” said Hampton resident Ray Cuffy.

All of it was made possible through a partnership with the Tyrod Taylor Foundation and the Kroger off West Mercury Boulevard.

“Tyrod Taylor’s Foundation is all about community so being able to give back and that’s what we do,” said Trina Taylor, Tyrod’s mom.

One by one, trunks were popped and volunteers hurried to fill them.

Community members took advantage of the generosity, saying something positive like this is exactly what’s needed right now.

“It’s a blessing for the community. There’s a whole lot of people struggling of course. A whole lot of people dying from this virus,” said Hampton resident, George Kelley.

If you missed your opportunity for a free Thanksgiving meal Monday, there will be another one Tuesday in Hampton at the Boys and Girls Club at 1815 Shell Road in Hampton.