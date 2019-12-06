Kecoughtan High varsity football coach resigns

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — After eight seasons with Kecoughtan High School, varsity football coach Alonzo Coley resigned Thursday.

The school’s athletics department announced the resignation on Twitter Thursday.

“Kecoughtan thanks him for all of his hard work and dedication to our student-athletes. His players and coaches always represented KHS well and we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours!” the tweet read.

Coley has agreed to “advocate for our college bound student-athletes during this very busy recruiting period,” the department said.

He will also be “an integral part of the transition process” when a new coach is hired.

The search for his replacement will begin soon, and the school hopes to hire his replacement before offseason workouts begin in mid-January.