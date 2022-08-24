HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A juvenile male was sent to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday night in Hampton.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 9:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Teach Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a juvenile male who had been struck by gunfire.

He was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation shows that the victim was struck by gunfire while walking down the street.

No other information, including motive and other circumstances surrounding the incident, has been released at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.