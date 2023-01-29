HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries early this morning.

At 3:31 a.m. police got a call about a shooting on the 100 block of Rip Rap Road.

When officers arrived at the location they found a juvenile who was shot.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.